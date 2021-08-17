Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.54.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TNEYF shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$2.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TNEYF opened at $1.86 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.05. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 52 week low of $0.52 and a 52 week high of $3.03.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Alberta Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater in Alberta, as well as in the Veteran, Consort, and Esther area of southeast Alberta and North Hoosier, Milton, and Coleville area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons and Banff light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties.

