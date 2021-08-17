Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Martin Investment Management LLC

Martin Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,240 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 8,265 shares during the quarter. Target accounts for 3.6% of Martin Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Martin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $14,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Target by 34.6% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 12,382 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC raised its stake in Target by 58.6% during the first quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 9,679 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors acquired a new position in Target during the first quarter worth $3,098,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Target by 4.6% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,837 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Target by 6.1% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 19,739 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 3,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.93, for a total transaction of $785,790.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,244,112.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Schindele sold 4,758 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.05, for a total value of $1,037,481.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,199.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,670 shares of company stock worth $9,468,598. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Target from $211.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Target from $258.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Sunday, May 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Target from $215.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.05.

TGT traded down $9.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $253.16. 227,444 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,435,365. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Target Co. has a one year low of $134.67 and a one year high of $267.06. The firm has a market cap of $125.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. Target had a return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 12.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.87%.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Read More: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.