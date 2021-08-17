Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Stock Holdings Cut by Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.

Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,158 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,355 shares during the period. Target comprises about 3.7% of Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $6,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Target by 3.8% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,840 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Smead Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Target by 13.7% during the second quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 753,255 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $182,092,000 after purchasing an additional 90,659 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its stake in Target by 6.1% during the second quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 3,252 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Target by 0.8% during the second quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 242,695 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $58,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Finally, Green Square Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Target by 7.1% during the second quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,147 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Shares of Target stock traded down $10.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $252.42. 240,731 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,435,365. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $134.67 and a 1 year high of $267.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. The business had revenue of $23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.13 billion. Target had a return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 6.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 12.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.87%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TGT shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Target from $215.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Target from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Target from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. UBS Group raised Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Target from $258.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.05.

In other Target news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total value of $443,742.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,674,841.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Schindele sold 4,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.05, for a total value of $1,037,481.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,199.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,670 shares of company stock valued at $9,468,598 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Target Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Recommended Story: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.