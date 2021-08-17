Taronis Fuels (NASDAQ:TRNF) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Taronis Fuels, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNF)’s stock price fell 2.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.25 and last traded at $4.45. 22,385 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 23,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.55.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.44.

Taronis Fuels Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRNF)

Taronis Fuels, Inc operates as a renewable fuel and power generation company in the United States. It manufactures, sells, and distributes MagneGas, which is a metal cutting fuel. The company sells and distributes a line of industrial gases and welding equipment and services to a range of end market users, including metalworking, manufacturing, utility power plants, medical, agriculture, transportation, repair, demolition, salvage, and other industries.

