TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:TAVHY) Short Interest Update

TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:TAVHY) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, an increase of 30.6% from the July 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.7 days.

TAVHY traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $10.89. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,329. TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. has a 12 month low of $7.03 and a 12 month high of $13.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.47.

Get TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. alerts:

TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. Company Profile

TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S., together with its subsidiaries, constructs terminal buildings, and manages and operates terminals or airports in Turkey, Georgia, Tunisia, Macedonia, Latvia, Oman, Spain, Saudi Arabia, and internationally. It operates through Terminal Operations, Catering Operations, Duty Free Operations, Ground Handling and Bus Operations, and Other segments.

Recommended Story: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.