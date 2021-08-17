TBC Bank Group (LON:TBCG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $1,350.00

TBC Bank Group PLC (LON:TBCG) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,350 ($17.64) and last traded at GBX 1,340 ($17.51), with a volume of 13499 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,348 ($17.61).

TBCG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) price target on shares of TBC Bank Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) price objective on shares of TBC Bank Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,177.43.

TBC Bank Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, brokerage, and card processing services to corporate and individual customers in Georgia, Azerbaijan, and Uzbekistan. The company operates through Retail; Corporate; and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises segments. It offers various current/settlement accounts, and term deposits; mortgage, consumer, retail, and corporate loans, as well as loans for micro, small, and medium enterprises; credit cards, credit lines, letters of credit, and guarantees; and money transfer and currency exchange services.

