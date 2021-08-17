T&D Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TDHOY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

T&D Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TDHOY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a drop of 29.1% from the July 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

T&D stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.58. 1,117 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,510. T&D has a twelve month low of $4.79 and a twelve month high of $7.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.52.

T&D Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services primarily in Japan. It offers comprehensive coverage, including death benefit and medical/nursing care products through in-house sales representatives for household customers; term life insurance, disability insurance, etc.

