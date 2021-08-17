TD Securities Increases H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Price Target to C$19.00

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$18.50 to C$19.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 18.82% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HR.UN. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$19.50 price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Monday. National Bankshares boosted their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$18.00 target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$18.57.

TSE HR.UN traded down C$0.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$15.99. 488,082 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 680,580. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.14, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$16.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.26. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$9.25 and a 1-year high of C$17.15.

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

