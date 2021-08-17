Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at UBS Group in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on TLTZY. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TLTZY traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.49. The company had a trading volume of 283 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,420. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.11. The firm has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.49. Tele2 AB has a twelve month low of $5.83 and a twelve month high of $7.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Tele2 AB (publ), a telecom operator, provides telecommunication services for residential and business customers. The company offers mobile voice telephony, handset data, and messaging services, as well as value-added services, such as handset insurance, antivirus, and content services; mobile broadband services; and fixed voice and broadband, TV, and fixed and mobile telephony services.

