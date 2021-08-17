Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIAOF) Trading Down 8.5%

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIAOF) was down 8.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.43 and last traded at $0.43. Approximately 5,568 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 48,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.47.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $0.44 price objective on Telecom Italia and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

Get Telecom Italia alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.49.

Telecom Italia S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations segments. It offers fixed and mobile voice and Internet, and public telephony services, as well as products managed and developed for individuals and families; and voice, data, and Internet services and products, and information and communications technology solutions for small and medium-size enterprises, small offices/home offices, the public sector, large accounts, and enterprises in the fixed and mobile telecommunications markets.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Telecom Italia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telecom Italia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.