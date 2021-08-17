Teligent (NASDAQ:TLGT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Teligent (NASDAQ:TLGT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Teligent stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $0.39. The stock had a trading volume of 19,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,228,434. Teligent has a one year low of $0.39 and a one year high of $2.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.52.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Teligent stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Teligent, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 303,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.33% of Teligent at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 13.34% of the company’s stock.

Teligent, Inc, a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic topical, branded generic, and generic injectable pharmaceutical products in the United States and Canada. The company offers generic pharmaceutical products in topical, injectable, complex, and ophthalmic dosage forms.

