Tellor Price Up 4.6% Over Last Week (TRB)

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. One Tellor coin can now be bought for approximately $50.87 or 0.00113735 BTC on major exchanges. Tellor has a total market capitalization of $96.62 million and approximately $66.62 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Tellor has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002236 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.20 or 0.00058585 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003047 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00015686 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002236 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $386.01 or 0.00863044 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.51 or 0.00048081 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.30 or 0.00159415 BTC.

TRB is a coin. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 1,974,188 coins and its circulating supply is 1,899,448 coins. Tellor’s official Twitter account is @WeAreTellor . The official website for Tellor is tellor.io . Tellor’s official message board is medium.com/@tellor

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor is a decentralized Oracle for bringing high-value off-chain data onto Ethereum. The system utilizes a network of staked miners that compete to solve a PoW challenge to submit the official value for requested data. Tokens are mined with every successful Tellor data point and the company takes a 10% dev share to support the development of the ecosystem. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tellor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tellor using one of the exchanges listed above.

