Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) Given New $32.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 27.54% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TLS. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Telos from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Telos in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.63.

Shares of TLS traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.09. 22,968 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 745,709. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.05. Telos has a 52-week low of $18.08 and a 52-week high of $41.84. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 629.75.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts predict that Telos will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Kenneth F. Jr. Fagan sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total transaction of $575,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,632.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Edward L. Williams sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.17, for a total transaction of $38,604.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 664,707 shares of company stock worth $20,457,567. Company insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its position in shares of Telos by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of Telos in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Telos by 169.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Telos by 254.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Telos during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 34.53% of the company’s stock.

Telos Company Profile

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

