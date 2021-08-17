Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) PT Lowered to $46.00

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at B. Riley from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 87.30% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TLS. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Telos from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Telos in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Telos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.38.

Shares of TLS stock opened at $24.56 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.00. Telos has a 1 year low of $18.08 and a 1 year high of $41.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 614.00.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. On average, research analysts forecast that Telos will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John W. Maluda sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $670,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,257. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bernard C. Bailey sold 35,649 shares of Telos stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total transaction of $1,020,987.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,611.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 664,707 shares of company stock valued at $20,457,567. 21.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Telos in the first quarter valued at $943,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telos in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,513,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telos during the first quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Telos during the first quarter worth approximately $385,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Telos in the 1st quarter valued at $6,960,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.53% of the company’s stock.

Telos Company Profile

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

