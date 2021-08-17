TEMCO Hits Market Cap of $22.32 Million (TEMCO)

TEMCO (CURRENCY:TEMCO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. TEMCO has a total market capitalization of $22.32 million and $4.46 million worth of TEMCO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TEMCO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, TEMCO has traded up 39.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TEMCO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002242 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002423 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.43 or 0.00052529 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.58 or 0.00124620 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.77 or 0.00151948 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003671 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,510.96 or 0.99796932 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $400.67 or 0.00898343 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

TEMCO Coin Profile

TEMCO was first traded on September 12th, 2018. TEMCO’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,974,234,734 coins. TEMCO’s official Twitter account is @TEMCOLABS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TEMCO is medium.com/temcolabs . The official website for TEMCO is www.temco.io . The Reddit community for TEMCO is /r/temcolabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “TEMCO combines innovative technologies – smart contracts, blockchain, and big data. Data is uploaded to the blockchain using smart contracts and then migrated to big data. This design enables businesses to maximize the use of valuable information. TEMCO tokens and incentive points are rewarded to users when they participate in the community. To motivate users, it gives more TEMCO tokens and incentive points to monthly top reviewers, highly rated businesses, and community-voted feedback writers. Users can spend the tokens in the TEMCO marketplace. “

TEMCO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TEMCO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TEMCO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TEMCO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TEMCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TEMCO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.