Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF) Short Interest Up 35.8% in July

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a growth of 35.8% from the July 15th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Templeton Dragon Fund by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 368,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,738,000 after purchasing an additional 41,683 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Templeton Dragon Fund during the second quarter worth about $221,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Templeton Dragon Fund by 2.0% during the second quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,015,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,724,000 after acquiring an additional 201,047 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 35,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 5,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Templeton Dragon Fund stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,144. Templeton Dragon Fund has a one year low of $19.67 and a one year high of $27.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.45.

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of China. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

