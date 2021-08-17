Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 136,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,174 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of Tempur Sealy International worth $5,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 85.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the first quarter worth about $81,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 135.4% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 655.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,231 shares during the period. 88.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.75.

In other news, Director Robert B. Trussell, Jr. sold 10,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $410,552.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,651,442. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Bhaskar Rao sold 141,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total value of $5,419,420.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 283,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,904,061.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 208,334 shares of company stock worth $8,277,038. Corporate insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TPX opened at $43.79 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. The firm has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.97. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.88 and a 1 year high of $44.79.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 142.29% and a net margin of 12.21%. On average, research analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This is an increase from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is presently 18.85%.

Tempur Sealy International Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

