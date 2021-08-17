Tencent Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) Short Interest Update

Tencent Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,878,300 shares, an increase of 32.8% from the July 15th total of 8,941,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,085,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

TCEHY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Tencent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Tencent from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. DZ Bank lowered Tencent from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $60.18 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Tencent in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.41.

Get Tencent alerts:

OTCMKTS:TCEHY traded down $2.71 on Tuesday, hitting $57.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,833,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,527,191. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.37. The company has a market cap of $551.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 0.44. Tencent has a one year low of $55.77 and a one year high of $99.40.

Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). Tencent had a net margin of 35.23% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The business had revenue of $20.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.44 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Tencent will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.206 per share. This represents a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. Tencent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.18%.

About Tencent

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides value-added services (VAS) and Online advertising services in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through VAS, Online Advertising, FinTech and Business Services, and Others segments. It offers online games and social network services; FinTech and cloud services, and online advertising services, such as media, social, and others advertisement services.

Read More: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.