Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Downgraded by Macquarie

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) was downgraded by equities researchers at Macquarie from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on TME. HSBC cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. decreased their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tencent Music Entertainment Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.33.

TME traded down $1.08 on Tuesday, hitting $7.84. 2,127,145 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,179,906. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a twelve month low of $8.88 and a twelve month high of $32.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.04.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.58. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TME. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 281.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 113.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 434.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.61% of the company’s stock.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

