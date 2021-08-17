Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Given New $16.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $36.00 to $16.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 104.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TME. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

Shares of NYSE TME traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.84. 2,127,145 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,179,906. The company has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.04. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 12 month low of $8.88 and a 12 month high of $32.25.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 13.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TME. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 51.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 4.4% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 113.6% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 9.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 3.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.61% of the company’s stock.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

