Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Stock Rating Lowered by HSBC

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $8.00 target price on the stock. HSBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.63% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. lowered their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.72. 2,050,345 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,179,906. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.04. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 12 month low of $8.88 and a 12 month high of $32.25. The company has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.58. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TME. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 281.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 113.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.61% of the company’s stock.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

