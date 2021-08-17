TenX Market Capitalization Achieves $14.89 Million (PAY)

TenX (CURRENCY:PAY) traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. During the last week, TenX has traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar. TenX has a total market capitalization of $14.89 million and approximately $3.24 million worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TenX coin can currently be bought for about $0.0725 or 0.00000162 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002232 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.69 or 0.00057309 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002969 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00015189 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002233 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $373.18 or 0.00832633 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.68 or 0.00046134 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.00 or 0.00100394 BTC.

About TenX

TenX is a coin. It launched on July 7th, 2017. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 coins. The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX . TenX’s official website is www.tenx.tech . The official message board for TenX is blog.tenx.tech . TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TenX is a blockchain-based service that focuses on providing user access to a large range of blockchain assets with convenience and security. TenX offers a debit card and accompanying mobile wallet that can be funded with any blockchain asset. The TenX card can be used in almost 200 countries at over 36 million points of acceptance. The TenX token, PAY, allows users to “own” part of the TenX system, as, for every transaction made with the wallet, the token holder receives rewards in Ether. “

Buying and Selling TenX

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TenX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TenX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

