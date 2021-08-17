Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 17th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%.

Teradyne has increased its dividend payment by 42.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

TER traded down $2.38 on Tuesday, reaching $116.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,087,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,712,295. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.29. Teradyne has a fifty-two week low of $74.07 and a fifty-two week high of $147.90. The firm has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.74.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 41.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Teradyne will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TER has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Teradyne from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Teradyne currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.47.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

