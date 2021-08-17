TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) Stock Price Up 1.7%

TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) shares rose 1.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.51 and last traded at $8.28. Approximately 295,843 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 335,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.14.

TRSSF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on TerrAscend in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on TerrAscend from $17.75 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.21.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.70.

TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.10).

About TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF)

TerrAscend Corp. cultivates, processes, and sells medical and adult use cannabis in Canada and the United States. It produces and distributes hemp-derived wellness products to retail locations; and manufactures cannabis infused artisan edibles. The company also operates three retail dispensaries under the Apothecarium brand name in California and Pennsylvania.

