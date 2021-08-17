Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.93 Billion

Brokerages predict that Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) will report $12.93 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Tesla’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $14.06 billion and the lowest is $12.29 billion. Tesla posted sales of $8.77 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 47.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Tesla will report full-year sales of $50.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $47.67 billion to $53.62 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $68.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $52.80 billion to $82.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Tesla.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $700.00 to $850.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $657.62 target price (down previously from $736.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Tesla in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Tesla in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $855.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $581.89.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $686.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $662.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $679.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 357.38, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.97. Tesla has a 12-month low of $329.88 and a 12-month high of $900.40.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.83, for a total transaction of $530,810.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,154,662.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.84, for a total transaction of $1,065,753.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,211 shares in the company, valued at $10,705,154.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,425 shares of company stock worth $38,241,379. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Tesla by 282.6% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 180,178 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $122,467,000 after purchasing an additional 133,089 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 4,669.0% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 125,044 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $85,030,000 after purchasing an additional 122,422 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 5.5% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,481,122 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,366,119,000 after purchasing an additional 180,961 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the second quarter worth $6,826,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 4.1% in the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.35% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Recommended Story: Green Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tesla (TSLA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.