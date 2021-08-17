Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 15.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,154 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 431 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 3.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,971,355 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,973,095,000 after purchasing an additional 404,120 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Tesla by 2.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,262,415 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,518,715,000 after purchasing an additional 167,974 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 39.9% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,785,523 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,864,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,297 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 7.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,058,655 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,710,897,000 after purchasing an additional 297,388 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Tesla by 3.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,607,130 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,409,310,000 after purchasing an additional 134,132 shares during the period. 39.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $23.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $662.86. The stock had a trading volume of 462,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,742,082. The firm has a market capitalization of $656.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 348.91, a P/E/G ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $662.16. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $329.88 and a 52 week high of $900.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TSLA. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $875.00 price objective (up from $860.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $820.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $585.89.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.04, for a total value of $7,110,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,997 shares in the company, valued at $19,906,986.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.17, for a total value of $930,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,164,014.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,425 shares of company stock valued at $38,241,379. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

