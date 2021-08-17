Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 Sells 3,218 Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Stock

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) insider Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 sold 3,218 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total transaction of $232,629.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

On Friday, August 13th, Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 sold 49,550 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.19, for a total transaction of $3,577,014.50.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 sold 72,430 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total transaction of $5,338,091.00.

On Monday, August 9th, Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 sold 60,000 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $4,442,400.00.

On Thursday, August 5th, Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 sold 54,353 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total transaction of $4,065,604.40.

On Tuesday, June 29th, Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 sold 93,750 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.63, for a total transaction of $7,277,812.50.

NYSE:H traded down $0.85 on Tuesday, reaching $71.40. 955,635 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 576,965. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.85 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.12. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 52-week low of $51.21 and a 52-week high of $92.21.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.30). Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 26.17% and a negative net margin of 35.19%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -5.48 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Truist raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.66.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in H. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the first quarter worth approximately $172,673,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,105,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,482,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,899,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 39.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,151,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,408,000 after purchasing an additional 327,916 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.92% of the company’s stock.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising. The company develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, leases, licenses, and provide services to a portfolio of properties, consisting of full service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium ownership units.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.