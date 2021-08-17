Texas Community Bancshares Inc’s (NASDAQ:TCBS) Quiet Period Set To End on August 24th

Texas Community Bancshares’ (NASDAQ:TCBS) quiet period will end on Tuesday, August 24th. Texas Community Bancshares had issued 3,207,759 shares in its initial public offering on July 15th. The total size of the offering was $32,077,590 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Texas Community Bancshares’ quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

TCBS stock opened at $15.40 on Tuesday. Texas Community Bancshares has a one year low of $14.41 and a one year high of $20.07.

Texas Community Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Community Bancshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mineola Community Bank, S.S.B. which provides loans and banking services to consumers and commercial customers principally in Mineola, Texas and the surrounding area, and the Dallas Fort Worth Metroplex. Texas Community Bancshares Inc is based in Mineola, Texas.

