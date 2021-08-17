Texas Permanent School Fund Increases Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,687 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $4,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AJG. Versor Investments LP raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 101.1% in the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 3,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1,413.9% in the 2nd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 529,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,223,000 after purchasing an additional 494,858 shares during the period. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $603,000. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 94,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,252,000 after purchasing an additional 21,517 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 179,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,165,000 after purchasing an additional 7,848 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AJG. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.55.

Shares of AJG opened at $142.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.69. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $100.32 and a twelve month high of $154.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $140.62.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 15.11%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.68%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

