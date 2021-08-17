Texas Permanent School Fund Reduces Holdings in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its position in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 240,610 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 22,859 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.08% of SLM worth $5,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SLM by 24.6% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,831 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 2,532 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SLM during the second quarter worth about $683,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of SLM by 5.6% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 69,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of SLM by 4.7% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 30,402 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saddle Point Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of SLM during the first quarter worth about $189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

Get SLM alerts:

In other news, SVP Nicolas Jafarieh sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $122,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLM stock opened at $18.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. SLM Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.07 and a fifty-two week high of $21.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.71.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $338.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.33 million. SLM had a net margin of 59.99% and a return on equity of 66.37%. SLM’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that SLM Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. SLM’s payout ratio is currently 5.38%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. boosted their target price on shares of SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of SLM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.06.

SLM Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.