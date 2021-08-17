The a2 Milk Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ACOPF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

The a2 Milk Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ACOPF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 902,600 shares, an increase of 44.3% from the July 15th total of 625,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 31.9 days.

Separately, CLSA raised shares of The a2 Milk from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

OTCMKTS ACOPF opened at $4.86 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.71. The a2 Milk has a 12-month low of $3.86 and a 12-month high of $14.13.

The a2 Milk Co Ltd. engages in the distribution and sale of milk and dairy products. It operates through the following segments: Australia and New Zealand, China and Other Asia, and United Kingdom and USA. The Australia and New Zealand segment receives external revenue from infant formula, milk and dairy products, along with royalty and license fee income.

