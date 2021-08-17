The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Director Acquires $102,500.00 in Stock

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Director Howard C. Heckes purchased 2,500 shares of The AZEK stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.00 per share, for a total transaction of $102,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:AZEK traded down $0.47 on Tuesday, hitting $40.62. 943,597 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,153,880. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -505.31 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.10. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.88 and a 52 week high of $51.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.63.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The AZEK had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 10.13%. Research analysts anticipate that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in The AZEK by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,969,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,228,000 after buying an additional 3,011,989 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in The AZEK by 233.9% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,945,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,850,000 after buying an additional 2,063,083 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in The AZEK in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,165,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in The AZEK by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,101,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,916,000 after buying an additional 1,387,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in The AZEK by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,301,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,189,000 after buying an additional 1,225,729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

AZEK has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of The AZEK in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The AZEK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of The AZEK in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.17.

About The AZEK

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

