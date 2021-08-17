The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) Shares Bought by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) by 88.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,324 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,684 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.06% of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NTB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,253,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,692,320 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,900,000 after purchasing an additional 144,167 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 820,065 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,343,000 after purchasing an additional 103,271 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 806,948 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,841,000 after purchasing an additional 77,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 4,063,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,317,000 after purchasing an additional 41,272 shares during the last quarter. 59.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NTB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their target price on The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son stock opened at $34.40 on Tuesday. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited has a 1-year low of $21.50 and a 1-year high of $41.36. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.02). The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 30.00% and a return on equity of 16.63%. Equities research analysts predict that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.89%.

About The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Bermuda and the Cayman Islands segment offers a range of retail and corporate banking services to individuals, local businesses, captive insurers, reinsurance companies, trust companies, and hedge funds.

