The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.63 per share for the quarter.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.51. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 19.62%. The firm had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect The Bank of Nova Scotia to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get The Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BNS opened at $64.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.97. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of $40.15 and a fifty-two week high of $68.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.745 per share. This is an increase from The Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.59%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BNS shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$77.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$82.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. CIBC increased their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$91.00 to C$92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.37.

About The Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.