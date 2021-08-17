The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 24th. Analysts expect The Bank of Nova Scotia to post earnings of C$1.96 per share for the quarter.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The bank reported C$1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.71 by C$0.19. The business had revenue of C$7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.85 billion.

Get The Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Shares of BNS opened at C$81.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$79.55. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of C$53.54 and a 1 year high of C$82.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$98.36 billion and a PE ratio of 13.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 5th. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is presently 58.00%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BNS. CSFB set a C$85.00 price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$93.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. CIBC raised their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$91.00 to C$92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Cormark boosted their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$93.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “na” rating and set a C$83.00 target price (up from C$82.00) on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$84.61.

About The Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.