The Berkeley Group Stock Scheduled to Split on Thursday, September 2nd (OTCMKTS:BKGFF)

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFF) shares are going to split on Thursday, September 2nd. The 92.3499984 split was announced on Thursday, September 2nd. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, September 2nd.

The Berkeley Group stock opened at $67.78 on Tuesday. The Berkeley Group has a 12 month low of $51.00 and a 12 month high of $67.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.20.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded The Berkeley Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

The Berkeley Group Holdings Plc engages in the development of residential and mixed-use properties. It operates through the following brands: Berkeley, St. James, St. George, St. Edward, St. Joseph, and St. William. The company was founded by Anthony William Pidgley and Jim Farrer in 1976 and is headquartered in Cobham, the United Kingdom.

