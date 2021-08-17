The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its position in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,693 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 7,805 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $10,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 426 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. 53.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 70,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $6,118,558.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,266,345.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 69,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.71, for a total value of $8,008,404.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,254,617 shares of company stock valued at $199,794,332. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Argus boosted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

Shares of BX stock traded down $1.95 on Tuesday, hitting $112.81. 1,829,835 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,390,324. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $77.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 1.34. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.26 and a 1-year high of $117.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.60.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 26.67%. The business’s revenue was up 90.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.8475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is 105.66%.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

