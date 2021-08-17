The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $579.85 Million

Equities research analysts expect The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) to report sales of $579.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for The Boston Beer’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $585.60 million and the lowest is $574.10 million. The Boston Beer posted sales of $492.79 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Boston Beer will report full-year sales of $2.26 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.18 billion to $2.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.43 billion to $2.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover The Boston Beer.

Get The Boston Beer alerts:

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($2.25). The business had revenue of $602.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.65 million. The Boston Beer had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.88 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on SAM. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of The Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $1,550.00 to $875.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of The Boston Beer in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,340.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,800.00 to $1,500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $800.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,145.00 to $854.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Boston Beer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,094.13.

SAM stock opened at $626.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $883.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.71 and a beta of 0.75. The Boston Beer has a 12 month low of $618.84 and a 12 month high of $1,349.98.

In other news, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $960.26, for a total value of $2,400,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $36,108,550. Insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in The Boston Beer during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in The Boston Beer during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in The Boston Beer during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Boston Beer during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in The Boston Beer by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 65.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Boston Beer Company Profile

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Boston Beer (SAM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.