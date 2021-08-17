The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by Mechanics Bank Trust Department

Mechanics Bank Trust Department lowered its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 34.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,120 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in The Clorox in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in The Clorox by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 677,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,779,000 after purchasing an additional 27,225 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its position in The Clorox by 7.5% in the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 5,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in The Clorox by 11.6% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 20,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in The Clorox by 457.8% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 11,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 9,188 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Get The Clorox alerts:

NYSE CLX opened at $169.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.86 billion, a PE ratio of 30.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.22. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $159.32 and a 1 year high of $231.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $176.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.34). The Clorox had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 94.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. The Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th were paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This is an increase from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 27th. The Clorox’s payout ratio is 64.00%.

CLX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on The Clorox from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on The Clorox from $192.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Atlantic Securities downgraded The Clorox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on The Clorox from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on The Clorox from $200.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.44.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.