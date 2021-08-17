The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) Shares Sold by Oak Ridge Investments LLC

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,592 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,565 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned about 0.15% of The Descartes Systems Group worth $8,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 8,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

The Descartes Systems Group stock traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $72.45. 2,243 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,121. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 107.97 and a beta of 1.09. The Descartes Systems Group Inc has a 52-week low of $50.57 and a 52-week high of $73.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.85.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $98.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.18 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

DSGX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.95.

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of logistics technology solutions. It offers B2B connectivity and messaging, broker and forwarder enterprise systems, customs and regulatory compliance, ecommerce shipping and fulfillment, global trade intelligence, routing, mobile and telematics, and transportation management.

