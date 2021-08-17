The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $73.66

The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $73.66 and last traded at $73.42, with a volume of 31046 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $73.31.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DSGX shares. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.95.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.85. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 107.97 and a beta of 1.09.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $98.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.18 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 732.0% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,111,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,679,000 after purchasing an additional 977,575 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 13.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,023,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $322,645,000 after purchasing an additional 612,217 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 11,172.9% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 538,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,321,000 after purchasing an additional 533,284 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the first quarter worth about $31,910,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the first quarter worth about $15,946,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:DSGX)

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of logistics technology solutions. It offers B2B connectivity and messaging, broker and forwarder enterprise systems, customs and regulatory compliance, ecommerce shipping and fulfillment, global trade intelligence, routing, mobile and telematics, and transportation management.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.