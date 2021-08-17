The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.88.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XONE. Alliance Global Partners cut shares of The ExOne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $25.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of The ExOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $25.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The ExOne from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of The ExOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $25.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of The ExOne from $44.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in The ExOne by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 139,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 6,358 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in The ExOne by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in The ExOne during the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in The ExOne by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 81,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 2,276 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The ExOne during the first quarter worth approximately $521,000. 51.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XONE stock opened at $23.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $530.12 million, a P/E ratio of -25.38 and a beta of 1.29. The ExOne has a 52 week low of $9.20 and a 52 week high of $66.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.48.

The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25). The ExOne had a negative net margin of 28.49% and a negative return on equity of 18.37%. As a group, analysts predict that The ExOne will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

The ExOne Co engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of three-dimensional (3D) printing machines. It offers 3D printing solutions to industrial customers in the aerospace, automotive, heavy equipment, energy, and oil and gas industries. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in North Huntingdon, PA.

