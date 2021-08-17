Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Receives Buy Rating from The Goldman Sachs Group

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a C$41.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.17% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$55.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$52.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$50.50.

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock traded down C$0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$40.13. 1,535,828 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,042,496. The company has a market capitalization of C$47.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$43.07. Canadian Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$19.77 and a fifty-two week high of C$46.36.

In other news, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.98, for a total value of C$224,875.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,175,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$97,836,816. Also, Senior Officer Kendall W. Stagg sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.00, for a total transaction of C$1,575,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,365,980. Insiders have sold a total of 151,007 shares of company stock worth $6,711,196 in the last three months.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

