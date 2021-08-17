Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by The Goldman Sachs Group

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a C$11.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.02% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CVE. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$13.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. ATB Capital reduced their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$16.00 to C$15.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cenovus Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.44.

TSE:CVE traded down C$0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$9.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,799,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,378,240. The company has a market capitalization of C$19.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 222.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.93, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$11.11. Cenovus Energy has a 12 month low of C$4.15 and a 12 month high of C$12.86.

In other Cenovus Energy news, Director Claude Mongeau purchased 78,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$10.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$794,726.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 339,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,459,046.66. Also, Senior Officer Norrie Carson Ramsay acquired 4,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$12.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$59,929.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$427,724.14.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

