Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) PT Raised to C$29.00

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its target price hoisted by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from C$25.00 to C$29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.14% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Suncor Energy to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on Suncor Energy from C$40.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Suncor Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$34.50.

Shares of TSE SU traded down C$0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$23.36. 4,005,797 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,949,159. Suncor Energy has a twelve month low of C$14.28 and a twelve month high of C$31.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.21, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of C$34.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$27.66.

In other Suncor Energy news, Senior Officer Mark Stephen Little bought 17,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$28.98 per share, with a total value of C$499,922.25. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 76,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,217,191.41.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

