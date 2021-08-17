The Green Organic Dutchman (OTCMKTS:TGODF) Trading Down 2.3%

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TGODF) was down 2.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.20 and last traded at $0.21. Approximately 646,401 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 1,554,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised The Green Organic Dutchman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

Get The Green Organic Dutchman alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $111.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.27.

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, produces and sells organic cannabis in Canada. It offers organic cannabis products, such as cannabis plants, cannabis plant seeds, dried cannabis, fresh cannabis, cannabis oils, cannabis topicals, cannabis extracts, and edible cannabis to retailers or distributors, and federal licensed entities.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for The Green Organic Dutchman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Green Organic Dutchman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.