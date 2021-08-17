The Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) Price Target Cut to $19.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

The Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at National Bankshares from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 49.72% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on LEV. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of The Lion Electric in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Desjardins began coverage on shares of The Lion Electric in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of The Lion Electric in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. National Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of The Lion Electric in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Lion Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Lion Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.17.

The Lion Electric stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.69. 50,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,962,361. The Lion Electric has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $35.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.02.

The Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $6.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 million. On average, equities analysts predict that The Lion Electric will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Lion Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $190,000. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in The Lion Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $362,000. Exos Asset Management LLC boosted its position in The Lion Electric by 2,241.4% during the 1st quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 11,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 11,207 shares during the period. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Lion Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its position in The Lion Electric by 497.2% during the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 2,418,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,215,000 after buying an additional 2,013,548 shares during the period. 5.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Lion Electric

The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It primarily offers buses and trucks. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.

