The Mercantile Investment Trust (LON:MRC) Sets New 12-Month High at $287.55

The Mercantile Investment Trust plc (LON:MRC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 287.55 ($3.76) and last traded at GBX 287.27 ($3.75), with a volume of 316450 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 286 ($3.74).

The company has a market capitalization of £2.27 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 271.90.

Get The Mercantile Investment Trust alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were issued a GBX 1.35 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. The Mercantile Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.36%.

In other The Mercantile Investment Trust news, insider Jeremy Tigue acquired 7,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 261 ($3.41) per share, with a total value of £19,924.74 ($26,031.80).

About The Mercantile Investment Trust (LON:MRC)

The Mercantile Investment Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdoms. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors.

Recommended Story: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for The Mercantile Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Mercantile Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.