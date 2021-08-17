The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) Director Jonathan Segal Sells 5,403 Shares

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) Director Jonathan Segal sold 5,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total transaction of $59,595.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jonathan Segal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 13th, Jonathan Segal sold 44,126 shares of The ONE Group Hospitality stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total transaction of $490,239.86.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Jonathan Segal sold 11,378 shares of The ONE Group Hospitality stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.84, for a total transaction of $123,337.52.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Jonathan Segal sold 9,303 shares of The ONE Group Hospitality stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total transaction of $106,240.26.

On Monday, June 14th, Jonathan Segal sold 4,920 shares of The ONE Group Hospitality stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total transaction of $62,730.00.

On Thursday, June 10th, Jonathan Segal sold 128,648 shares of The ONE Group Hospitality stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total transaction of $1,631,256.64.

On Tuesday, June 8th, Jonathan Segal sold 24,385 shares of The ONE Group Hospitality stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total transaction of $276,769.75.

On Friday, June 4th, Jonathan Segal sold 13,800 shares of The ONE Group Hospitality stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total transaction of $150,144.00.

On Friday, May 28th, Jonathan Segal sold 6,638 shares of The ONE Group Hospitality stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $71,690.40.

On Monday, May 24th, Jonathan Segal sold 33,222 shares of The ONE Group Hospitality stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total transaction of $343,183.26.

On Friday, May 21st, Jonathan Segal sold 20,314 shares of The ONE Group Hospitality stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total transaction of $210,046.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:STKS traded down $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,587. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.39. The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.81 and a 12 month high of $13.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $333.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.52 and a beta of 2.60.

The ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. The ONE Group Hospitality had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 32.54%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STKS. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in The ONE Group Hospitality by 81.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,982 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 17,013 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in The ONE Group Hospitality during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in The ONE Group Hospitality by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 44,525 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 6,635 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in The ONE Group Hospitality by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,987 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 9,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in The ONE Group Hospitality during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,794,000. Institutional investors own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of The ONE Group Hospitality from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The ONE Group Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of The ONE Group Hospitality from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The ONE Group Hospitality has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

About The ONE Group Hospitality

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

