The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) Short Interest Update

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 593,000 shares, a drop of 27.8% from the July 15th total of 820,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 334,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on STKS shares. TheStreet raised The ONE Group Hospitality from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on The ONE Group Hospitality from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The ONE Group Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The ONE Group Hospitality presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.
In other The ONE Group Hospitality news, Director Jonathan Segal sold 4,920 shares of The ONE Group Hospitality stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total value of $62,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,216,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,757,659.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Emanuel N. Hilario sold 170,374 shares of The ONE Group Hospitality stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total value of $1,993,375.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,130,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,225,808.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 472,567 shares of company stock valued at $5,541,658. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
The ONE Group Hospitality stock opened at $10.85 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.41. The firm has a market cap of $345.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.18 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The ONE Group Hospitality has a one year low of $1.75 and a one year high of $13.34.
The ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. The ONE Group Hospitality had a return on equity of 32.54% and a net margin of 4.16%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The ONE Group Hospitality will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.
About The ONE Group Hospitality
The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.
Further Reading: What are the FAANG Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for The ONE Group Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The ONE Group Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.