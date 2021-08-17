The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) Short Interest Update

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 593,000 shares, a drop of 27.8% from the July 15th total of 820,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 334,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on STKS shares. TheStreet raised The ONE Group Hospitality from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on The ONE Group Hospitality from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The ONE Group Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The ONE Group Hospitality presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

In other The ONE Group Hospitality news, Director Jonathan Segal sold 4,920 shares of The ONE Group Hospitality stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total value of $62,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,216,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,757,659.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Emanuel N. Hilario sold 170,374 shares of The ONE Group Hospitality stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total value of $1,993,375.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,130,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,225,808.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 472,567 shares of company stock valued at $5,541,658. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 999,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,012,000 after purchasing an additional 226,839 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality by 882.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 991,643 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,927,000 after purchasing an additional 890,656 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,965,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality by 115.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 336,072 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,703,000 after purchasing an additional 179,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality by 176.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 290,087 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 185,087 shares in the last quarter. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The ONE Group Hospitality stock opened at $10.85 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.41. The firm has a market cap of $345.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.18 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The ONE Group Hospitality has a one year low of $1.75 and a one year high of $13.34.

The ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. The ONE Group Hospitality had a return on equity of 32.54% and a net margin of 4.16%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The ONE Group Hospitality will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About The ONE Group Hospitality

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

